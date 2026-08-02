Help Me Finish My Master’s Degree and Find a Safe

I came to Cyprus seeking safety and stability through education, away from difficult circumstances in my home country. I am close to completing my master's degree, but I am facing serious financial hardship and currently do not have stable housing.





I have many years of experience working with children as an educator and caregiver. Since arriving in Cyprus, I have also taken on babysitting, pet care, and house-cleaning work to support myself and continue my studies. I am willing to work hard, but irregular jobs and rising living expenses have made it very difficult to cover housing, university costs, transportation, and basic daily needs.





I am raising funds to help me secure a safe place to live, complete the final stage of my studies, and cover essential living expenses while I continue looking for stable work.





Thank you for reading my story and for any support you can offer.