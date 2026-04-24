Help Me Finish My LVN Program

I'm a single mother and full-time college student in my final semester of the LVN program. To stay enrolled, I need to pay $2,060 in tuition, $500 by September 26th and the remaining $1,060 by October 26th. If I can't pay, I'll have to withdraw.





To make school work, I switched to PRN hours at my job, which has made it really hard to keep up with my bills. I'm behind on everything, and I'm struggling to afford gas to get to class. Finishing this program in December would be huge for me and my children. I believe becoming a nurse is my calling and I will not stop there, it’s in my heart to help people and I know I will be an amazing nurse.





Your support would help me cover my tuition and stay on track to graduate. Thank you for standing with me.