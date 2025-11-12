Help Me Finish My Law Degree

I'm a 19-year-old university student, and I'm raising money to help cover my tuition costs.





My parents are immigrants, and unfortunately they aren't in physical condition to work heavy jobs. My only sibling, my sister, has been my financial support, she's 34 and has been helping me with university while also supporting our parents on a daily basis. She's planning to have a baby, and my tuition has become a big burden for her.





I'm studying law because I want to create a future for myself and my family. I want to stand on my own feet and help take this weight off my sister's shoulders. Your support would mean so much to me and to her. Thank you for considering.