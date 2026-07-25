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Help Me Finish My Degree With Hope

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLoretta Iningan

Help Me Finish My Degree With Hope

I never imagined I would one day ask strangers for help, but today I am reaching out with humility, faith, and hope.


My name is Laura, and I am a university student working hard to complete my degree. I have come so far, but I am now facing one final obstacle: I need to raise $50,000 to cover my remaining tuition, university fees, living expenses related to my studies, and the costs required to complete my degree. Without this support, everything I have worked for over the years could come to an unexpected end.


This journey has not only been financially difficult but emotionally overwhelming. There was a time when the weight of my situation became so heavy that I fell into deep depression. I struggled with thoughts of hurting myself because I could no longer see a way forward. Even in those darkest moments, I held on to one truth: God gave me my life, and I believed He had not abandoned me.


I have always known there is a God, but through this season of my life I have come to know Him as a faithful God. When I felt like giving up, He gave me the strength to keep going. When I thought I had reached the end, He reminded me that hope is never lost. I am still here today because of His mercy, and I thank Him every day for carrying me through what I could not carry on my own.


Today, I am asking for your help in raising $50,000 so I can finish this journey and graduate. Every dollar, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to completing my education and building a better future. I truly believe that God often answers prayers through the kindness and generosity of people, and I pray that, if you feel led, you will become part of my story.


If you are unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful if you could pray for me and share my campaign with others. Your prayers, encouragement, and kindness mean more than you know.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for believing in someone you may never have met. May God richly bless you, reward your generosity, and fill your life with His peace, grace, and abundant blessings.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for giving me hope and for helping me take one more step toward the future I have prayed so hard for.

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