Help Me Find Stable Housing

I'm currently jumping around, staying with different people, and I'm working to find stable housing. Right now, my situation is uncertain, I need a place I can call home where I can settle down and build from there.





Your support will help me secure my own place so I'm no longer moving from one temporary situation to another. This fundraiser is about getting me into a home of my own.





Thank you for standing with me during this transition. Your generosity means everything.