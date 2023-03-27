Help Me Find Stable Housing and Healing

In 2016, I suffered severe burns covering 85% of my body. I spent 23 months in the hospital, and since then I've faced ongoing challenges, open wounds that won't heal, repeated hospitalizations for infections, and four years without a stable place to live.





Right now, I need help with the basics: permanent housing, transportation, food, clothing, and wound care supplies. These aren't luxuries, they're what I need to stop the cycle of infections and instability and focus on my recovery.





Your support would mean everything to me. Thank you for standing with me.