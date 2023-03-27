Help Me Find Shelter and Stability

I'm homeless and have been on a waiting list for housing for over a year. I was a victim of sexual violence, and since then I've struggled deeply. Without stable shelter, I can't focus on finding work or rebuilding my life.





I'm raising funds to help cover immediate needs, a place to live and food, while I wait for housing. I also have my companion, Koolaid, who needs veterinary care to stay healthy and with me.





Your support would mean so much as I work toward stability. Thank you for standing with me.