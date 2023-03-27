Help Me Find Safe, Stable Housing

I never imagined I would have to ask for help like this, but right now, I don't have many other options.





I live with a rare genetic disease that affects my daily life and makes it difficult for me to maintain the financial stability that many people take for granted. Between the challenges of living with my condition and the costs that come with it, affording a safe and stable place to live on disability (not allowed to work) has become overwhelming.





I'm raising money to help cover the costs of getting into a place of my own, including a security deposit, rent, moving expenses, and basic necessities. Having stable housing would give me something incredibly important: a safe place where I can focus on taking care of myself without constantly worrying about where I'm going to live.





I'm keeping some of my medical and personal information private because this is an incredibly vulnerable situation for me. Your support would mean so much to me right now.