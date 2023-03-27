Help Me Find Safe Housing After Amputation

In 2022, I was in a motorcycle accident that changed my life. I've had 20 surgeries since then, and most recently, my left leg below the knee was amputated.





But right now, I'm facing a crisis at home. My living situation has become hostile and passive aggressive, and today it turned very hostile and violent. When you're on crutches with one leg, you can't protect yourself or leave quickly. I need to get out.





My SSID doesn't give me enough to live on my own, and without help, my only option is to live full time in my truck, which is not right to put my dog through. That's not safe or sustainable, especially given everything my body has been through.





I'm raising money to secure a studio apartment, a safe, stable place where I can heal and rebuild. Your support would mean everything to me right now. Thank you for standing with me.