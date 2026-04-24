Help Me Find Relief in a Warmer Climate

Hello my name is Wesley I have fibromyalgia, and when it gets cold, the pain becomes really bad, some days are almost unbearable. Winter is coming, and I need to make a move for my health.





I'm working toward relocating to Nevada and then to Michigan, where I hope the climate will be easier on my body so I'm not in pain all the time. To make this happen, I need to travel out there to look at property.





I'm raising money to cover the costs of renting a vehicle, gas, food, and occasional hotel stays while I'm out there exploring options. Your support would mean so much as I take this step toward a healthier future.