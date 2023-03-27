Help Me Find My Way Home To The Ones I Love

Hi, my name is Sara, and I never imagined myself making a post like this and asking for help.

Right now, I am trying to raise enough money to purchase a dependable vehicle and help with the cost of moving into a place of my own.

Having a reliable car would mean so much more to me than simply having a way to get around. It would give me back a piece of my independence. Most importantly, it would allow me to travel to Ohio to see my mother and to Kentucky to see my father.

My mother is living with Alzheimers and my father has fallen 6 times in the past two years and has suffered three different concussions and five broken bones in his face. These circumstances are creating serious memory problems for him. I dont know at this point, how much time I will have with them, and it breaks my heart knowing that distance and transportation can keep me from being there, My goal is to be able to get in my car and go see them when I can - not to have to worry about whether I have a way to get there.

At the same time, I am facing another major change in my life. I need to move in to a home of my own and start rebuilding my life. I am doing everything I can, but living on a limited income makes saving enough money for a dependable vehicle, moving expenses,deposits and basic necessities incredibly difficult. I litterally only make $994 a month and $54 a month for food,

I am not asking for someone to make my life perfect. I'm simply asking for a little help getting back on my feet.

A dependable car would give me transportation, independence, and the ability to be present for the people I love. Having a place of my own would give me stability and a fresh start.

If you are able to donate, no matter how much, please know that it would mean more to me than I could put in to words. And if you aren't able to donate, sharing my fundraiser with someone who might be able to help would mean just as much.

Thank you so much for taking the time to listen to my story, for caring, and for helping me take this next step.

I truly believe that sometimes we have to ask for help before we can find our way back to standing on our own.

Thank you forom the bottom of my heart.