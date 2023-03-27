Help Me Find Housing After Mom's Hospital Stay

Hello my name is Marie I just graduated high school in june. I've been taking care of my sick mom for months and I just got into a point where she needs help. I Turned 18 in April and ever since then my life has just been downhill My mom needs mental health support at the hospital, and I've been staying in a hotel room with her. We've been struggling, months of this have been really difficult for me. I started a new job today, but I don't have a place to stay yet and no idea when my first paycheck will come in.





I'm raising this money to help me pay for a room so I have somewhere safe to sleep while I get on my feet. Your support would mean so much to me right now as I navigate this transition and start this new chapter.