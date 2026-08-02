Help me find a safe and stable home

I am asking for help during a very difficult and unexpected housing situation. I need to move and find a safe, stable place to live, but I don't have enough money to cover the costs of starting over.





The funds raised will go toward a security deposit, first month's rent, moving expenses, utility costs, and other basic necessities needed to get settled.





I live on a limited fixed income, and this situation has happened at a time when I simply don't have the financial resources to handle everything on my own.





I know there are many people who need help, and I am truly grateful for anyone who takes the time to read my story. Any donation, no matter how small, would make a real difference. If you aren't able to donate, simply keeping me in your thoughts or sharing my fundraiser would mean a lot.





Thank you sincerely for your kindness and support.