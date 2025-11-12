Help Me Find a Home Again After Being Evicted

I never imagined I would find myself in a position where I had to ask others for help.





Recently, I was evicted from my home and suddenly found myself facing the difficult reality of having to start over. Losing the place I called home has affected almost every part of my daily life, and right now my biggest priority is finding a safe and stable place to live again.





I'm raising €12,000 to help cover the immediate costs of rebuilding some stability: a security deposit and upfront rent for a new apartment, temporary accommodation while I search, moving expenses, essential household items, and the other costs that come with starting over.





My goal isn't to replace everything at once. I simply want the opportunity to get back on my feet and have a place I can call home again.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go toward helping me make that possible. If you're unable to contribute, sharing this fundraiser would also mean a great deal.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.



