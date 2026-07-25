Help Me Finally Catch My Breath

If you know me, you know this is completely outside my comfort zone. I've always been the person trying to figure things out on my own, or helping other people, so asking for help is hard.

For over 25 years, I've worked in human services. I've been a case manager working with families in crisis, I've worked with addicts, and I've held several positions in the education field. Today I work as a Behavioral Interventionist, helping kids with behavioral and developmental challenges. Helping people has never just been a job to me—it's who I am.

The problem is, somewhere along the way, I stopped being able to help myself.

Over the years, life has thrown its share of challenges my way, and I have overcome so many of them, like a meth addiction I quit over 20 years ago, and the physically and emotionally abusive marriage I finally left after 23 years back in 2015. However, like so many people, I am struggling financially. I've found myself working hard every day (two jobs) but never quite catching up. I have debt that feels impossible to get ahead of, and even though I continue to work, go to school, and do everything I can to improve my situation, it often feels like I'm treading water.

I'm not asking anyone to solve my problems for me. I'm simply asking for a chance to catch up and build a little stability for myself, my kids, (and my cats). Every dollar donated will go toward paying down debt, relieving financial stress, and helping me move toward a future where I'm no longer living paycheck to paycheck.

Whether you're able to donate, share my fundraiser, or simply take a moment to read my story, I truly appreciate it. My hope is that one day I'll be in a position to pay this kindness forward and help someone else the way so many people have helped me.