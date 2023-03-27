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Help Me Fight Melistic Brain Cancer — I Need Your

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMartha Kile

Fundraiser funds will be received by Martha Kile

Help Me Fight Melistic Brain Cancer — I Need Your

My name is Lea, and I’m fighting a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer called melistic brain cancer. Hearing those words changed my entire world in an instant. Everything became hospitals, scans, specialists, and a battle I never imagined I’d have to face.

Melistic brain cancer progresses quickly and requires intensive treatment — treatments that are not fully covered by insurance and come with overwhelming costs. I’m doing everything I can to stay strong, stay hopeful, and stay here for my child, but the financial burden has become impossible to manage alone.

Right now, I’m undergoing critical treatments that include:

  1. Specialized oncology care for melistic brain cancer
  2. Advanced imaging and neurological monitoring
  3. Medications and supportive therapies
  4. Travel to specialists and treatment centers
  5. Basic living expenses while I’m unable to work

I never wanted to ask for help, but this diagnosis has left me no choice. Every day is a fight — physically, emotionally, and financially. Your support gives me the chance to focus on healing instead of worrying about how I’ll afford the next appointment.

If you’re able to donate, even a small amount, it truly makes a difference. If you can’t donate, sharing this page helps more than you know. Every act of kindness brings me one step closer to beating this.

Thank you for reading my story, thank you for caring, and thank you for standing with me in this fight. Your support means more than I can ever express.

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