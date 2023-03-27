Help me fight cancer, possible pancreatic surgery

I’m currently battling cancer and possibly a major surgery in the future. This journey has been physically, emotionally, and financially overwhelming.

I’m raising funds to help cover my ongoing medical care, medications, recovery needs, and essential living expenses.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to recovery. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to me.

Thank you for standing with me during this difficult chapter. ❤️🙏