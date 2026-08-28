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Help Me Feed My Animals and Survive

Goalzł 55,000 PLN
Raisedzł 0 PLN

Fundraiser created bySylwia Wi

Help Me Feed My Animals and Survive

A year ago, I made a decision because I wanted to help my mother. She was struggling with debt, and I agreed to take on her financial obligations in my own name. I believed I was helping my family through a difficult period, and I trusted my mother when she promised that she would eventually take the debts back and help me repay them.

Unfortunately, that never happened.

The debts stayed with me. What started as an attempt to help someone I love slowly became a situation that I can no longer handle on my own. My financial situation became increasingly difficult, and I have been struggling to keep up with everything while trying to find stable work and support myself.

I never expected my life to end up here.

My animals are my family

One of the biggest reasons I am fighting so hard to get through this is because I am responsible for animals who depend entirely on me.

My animals are not something I can simply give up when life becomes difficult. They are my family. I have spent years caring for them, paying for their food, veterinary care, housing, and everything else they need.

One of the most important animals in my life is my horse, Regata.

Regata is a mare without a pedigree who came into my life after being rescued from a difficult situation. She has had problems with her legs and has needed special care. She is not a valuable competition horse, and I never kept her because of what she could be worth financially. I kept her because she is a living being who deserved a safe home.

I also care for my other horse, Hazard, as well as my other animals. They all rely on me, and leaving them behind is simply not an option I can accept.

For me, these animals are one of the reasons I keep trying even when everything feels impossible.

Why I am asking for help

The amount of debt I am carrying has grown far beyond what I can realistically repay from ordinary income. I am working to improve my situation and I am willing to work hard, but I need help getting out from underneath this debt so that I can have a real chance to start over.

I am trying to prevent the worst-case scenario: losing my financial stability, losing my home, and being unable to provide a safe life for the animals who depend on me.

I am not asking for money because I want an easier life or luxury. I am asking because I made a decision to help my family, that decision left me with debts I cannot manage alone, and I am now trying desperately to recover from it.

My goal is simple: to pay down the debt, keep a safe roof over our heads, continue caring for my animals, and eventually become financially independent again.

I know that $55,000 is a very large amount to ask for. I also know that not everyone can afford to donate. Even a small contribution can make a difference when many people come together.

If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much to me. You never know who might see it and be able to help.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for believing that someone can deserve a second chance even after making a decision that changed their life.

And most of all, thank you for helping me protect the little family that depends on me. ❤️

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