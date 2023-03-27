Help Me Expand My Writing Career & Further My Educ

My name is Franca Fidelis, and I am a Nigerian writer with a dream that goes far beyond simply writing stories.





Writing has become one of the ways I express my voice, connect with people, and tell stories that I hope will leave something meaningful behind. I have written and published my own books, and I am determined to take this passion to the next level.





But dreams need resources.





I am raising funds to further my education, strengthen my professional skills as a writer, publish and print more of my books, improve my writing and publishing equipment, and expand my reach as an author.





I want to move from simply being a writer who creates books to becoming an author whose work can reach readers far beyond my immediate environment.





There are stories inside me that I have not yet told.





There are books I have not yet written.





And there are opportunities I know I can pursue if I have the financial means to develop myself and invest properly in my craft.





As a young Nigerian writer, doing everything independently can be incredibly difficult. Editing, publishing, printing, marketing, learning, acquiring the right tools and building a professional author platform all require money, money that is not always easy to find.





I am therefore asking for your support, not because I want someone to fund my entire life, but because I want help building something that can eventually sustain me.





Your donation could help me pay for education and professional development, produce more books, purchase essential equipment, promote my work and create opportunities for my writing to reach a wider audience.





Even a small contribution can become part of a much bigger story.





If you believe that stories matter, that education changes lives, and that young creatives deserve the opportunity to grow, I would be deeply grateful for your support.





And if you cannot donate, sharing my fundraiser with someone who may be able to help would mean just as much.





I am trying to build a future with the gifts I have been given. One page, one book, one opportunity at a time.





Thank you for believing in my journey.