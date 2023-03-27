Help Me Escape Extortion Debt — 🖕🏻Pritzker

The Chicago machine strikes again ; My family are morons who are scared of stepping out against Pritzker probably trying to preemptively rig the 2028 election. I was debating a 2028 presidential run to stabilize this country’s sick psyche… and instead of helping me reach my dreams, they invited a german globalist into our house to strategize mold poisoning me so my psyche would fall apart, I wouldn't get my degree, tried to introduce a bunch of military grade mind control programs into the mix, and made me fall deeply into credit card debt which they subsequently “just so happened” to have my silver spooned cousin, brushing shoulders with Mr German globalist, go work for. All this while going on luxerious trips, such as tours of the Middle East, that sound awfully in line with the recruitment process and perks of taking AIPAC money. I was garnering a lot of attention, am vocally anti-genocide, and was moving very closely through Jewish circles at college right before this all went down. Any help is much appreciated to claw out of illegitimate debt so I can even have the latitude to consider running for offices to make this world a better and more fair place for all of us.





If y’all can afford to give 3/4 of a million to a woman for saying the n word to an innocent little child, I think you can afford a legitimate cause like this.





Thank you for your attention to this matter <3