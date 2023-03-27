Help Me Escape and Rebuild for My Children

I'm raising money to leave my abusive situation and take my two children to safety. I have an 18-month-old and a 6-month-old, and we need to get out of here.





I'm planning to return to my hometown where I can rebuild. To make this happen, I need help covering transport, lodging, and food for the three of us during the move. Once we're there, I'll need support for childcare so I can work and provide my children with the life they deserve.





This fundraiser is about giving my kids a safe, stable home and the chance for all of us to move forward. Your support would mean everything to us.