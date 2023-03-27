Help Me Escape and Rebuild for My Children

I'm a mother of two young children, 18 months and 6 months old. I'm living with an abusive partner, and I need to leave.





I'm raising money to escape and return to my homeland to start a new life with my babies. The funds will help cover the cost of moving us, finding safe housing, and putting food on our table while we settle in. Once we're there, I'll need support to pay for childcare so I can work and provide my children with a dignified life.





I want to give my kids a fresh start and the safety and stability they deserve. Your support would mean everything to us as we take this step toward a better future.