Help Me Cover Urgent Medical Expenses and Treatmen

Hi, my name is Julyo, and I'm raising funds to help cover my medical expenses.





I have been experiencing health problems and need to undergo several medical tests and receive necessary treatment. My doctor has recommended a number of investigations, including liver-related tests and other blood and urine tests. The cost of these tests, consultations, medicines, and treatment has become difficult for me and my family to manage.





We are doing everything we can, but we need financial support to continue my medical care without delay. Your support would mean so much to me as I work through these tests and treatment.





Thank you for your kindness and support during this time.

Paypal : julyo.gebrals@yahoo.com

ko-fi : https://ko-fi.com/julyogs