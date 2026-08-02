Help Me Cover Unexpected Expenses

My brother tragically committed suicide. This has been an incredibly traumatic time, and it came with unexpected expenses I wasn't prepared for. I had to borrow money from my daughter to cover cremation costs, and now I'm facing additional expenses I need to repay her for, including a UHaul, a storage unit, and movers.





My daughter had been saving that money for her own move and deposit, and I hate that she had to step in during such a difficult time. I'm asking for help so I can repay her and cover these costs.