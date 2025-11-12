Help Me Cover Rent While I Find Work

I'm 19 and living on my own. I recently lost my job after an unsafe workplace incident, and I've been applying everywhere I can locally, but haven't landed a new position yet. Without family financial support, I've fallen behind on my rent and essential bills.





Right now, I'm actively searching for work every day, but I need temporary financial help to cover my housing while I get back on my feet. Your support would mean so much to me during this time. Thank you for standing with me.