Help Me Cover Open-Heart Surgery Costs

I'm raising funds to cover urgent medical expenses and out-of-pocket costs for my upcoming open-heart surgery. This critical procedure is essential for my recovery and long-term health, but the financial burden of the hospital bills and post-operative care is overwhelming.





Your support will help ease this stress, allowing me to focus on healing and recovery. Every contribution and word of encouragement means the world to me during this time.





Thank you so much for your generosity and kindness.