Help Me Cover Accident Liability

I came home from the Army and my truck's brakes failed, causing a side swipe accident. I was given three months to pay $4,000 in liability costs, and I have about 80 days left.





I would have the money by now, but my mother had multiple surgeries, and I needed to help her with the bills. That set me back, and now I'm short on what I owe.





I hate asking for help, but I'm reaching out because this is the only place I felt I could turn. Any support would mean so much as I work to cover this obligation. Thank you for standing with me.