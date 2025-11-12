Help Me Continue My PhD and Complete My Studies

My name is Aya Fahed, and I am an international PhD student studying in Malaysia. I am reaching out with humility to ask for support during an extremely difficult financial period that is threatening my ability to continue my education.

Completing my PhD is something I have worked incredibly hard for, and I still have approximately three years remaining in my programme. Continuing my studies and reaching the end of this journey means a great deal to me.

Over the past period, the ongoing instability and rising problems across the Middle East have had a significant impact on my financial situation. My educational sponsorship, which I had previously relied on to help cover my study expenses, was discontinued because of the continuing regional crisis.

At the same time, I am the only caregiver for my mother. I have been working while also taking care of her and managing my responsibilities, and balancing these responsibilities with the cost of my education has become increasingly difficult.

Despite doing everything I can to continue working and supporting my family, I have reached a point where I need help.

I currently have an outstanding university balance of RM17,385 (approximately USD 4,500).

I want to be completely transparent: I am not asking for my university fees to be waived or forgiven. I am committed to paying the full amount. I have already prepared and submitted a formal 12-month payment proposal to my University, requesting permission to settle the entire balance through manageable monthly payments.

My student visa renewal process is also due to begin in October 2026, making this situation particularly urgent. Resolving the outstanding fees would help me remain enrolled, maintain my student status, and continue working toward completing my PhD.

Why I am asking for help

I am asking for support to help me overcome this temporary financial hardship and continue the education that I have worked so hard to build.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will help me move closer to clearing my university balance.

If you are able to contribute, I will be incredibly grateful. If you are not in a position to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others could make a tremendous difference.

I know that there are many people facing difficulties around the world, and I do not take anyone's generosity for granted. I am simply asking for a helping hand during a difficult chapter of my life.

I am working, caring for my mother, and doing everything I can to remain financially responsible while continuing my studies. I don't want circumstances beyond my control to force me to give up on a PhD that I have already invested years of my life pursuing.

My goal is to settle my university balance, continue my PhD, and eventually complete the journey I started.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Whether you are able to donate or simply share my fundraiser, your support means more than I can express.

With sincere gratitude,

Aya Fahe



