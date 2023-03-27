Help Me Complete My Polytechnic Education

I'm a student at Osun State Polytechnic in my HND1 year, studying computer engineering. Right now, I need help covering my school fees and acceptance fee so I can continue my studies without falling behind.





As a computer engineering student, I also need a new phone and system to support my learning. These tools are essential for my coursework and projects, and having reliable equipment will help me stay on track with my studies.





Your support would mean so much to me as I work toward completing my degree. Thank you for standing with me.