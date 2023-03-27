Help Me Complete My PhD at Ghent University

I never imagined I would have to ask for help to complete the dream I have worked so hard to achieve. I am a PhD student at Ghent University, Belgium, and after the painful loss of my sponsor, my dad, the financial support that made it possible for me to continue my studies suddenly disappeared.





For more than three years, I was also unable to continue my student job because of health challenges, leaving me without the additional income I depended on to support myself. Today, I am struggling not only to complete my PhD but also to meet basic needs such as food, rent, bills, and the financial requirements for renewing my residence permit.





I am asking for your help to raise €25,000, not because I have given up, but because I desperately need a helping hand to finish what I started. Your support, no matter how small, could make the difference between seeing this long journey through and being forced to stop when I am so close to the finish line. Thank you for standing with me.