Help Me Complete My Master's Degree in Architectur

My name is Damiano, and I’m raising €11,000 to support my Master’s degree in Architecture at Sapienza University of Rome.





Reaching this stage of my education means a great deal to me. Architecture is the field in which I want to build my future, and completing my Master’s degree is an essential step toward developing the professional skills, technical knowledge, and experience I need to pursue a career as an architect.





Studying architecture also comes with considerable expenses. Beyond university fees, the course requires specialized books, architectural materials, physical models, large-format printing, design and rendering software, computer equipment, and transportation for classes, projects, and academic activities.





Why I’m Raising €11,000

The funds raised will help me cover the main costs associated with my studies, including:

University tuition and academic fees Architecture books and technical resources Materials for models, projects, and presentations Printing and large-format plotting Computer equipment and professional architecture software Transportation and other study-related expenses Part of my living expenses while studying in Rome





My goal is simple: to have the resources I need to complete my Master’s degree and dedicate myself seriously to my education and future profession.

Every contribution will go toward supporting this academic journey. Even a small donation can help with a book, a print, materials for a project, or another essential university expense.





If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone who may be willing to support my education would also mean a great deal.





Thank you for helping me take the next step toward completing my education and becoming an architect.