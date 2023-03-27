Help Me Complete My Five-Part Jeanne d'Arc Series

I am creating a five-part film series telling the story of Jeanne d'Arc — beginning not with the famous figure of history, but with the family and world from which she emerged.

Episode One, Jacques d'Arc, is now complete and available to watch free on YouTube.

All five episodes will be made freely available to watch. There will be no subscription or paywall — my aim is simply to tell this remarkable story and make the complete series available to anyone who wants to see it.

Rather than simply asking you to take my word for what I hope to create, I invite you to watch the first episode for yourself. It gives you an opportunity to see the style, quality and approach of the series before deciding whether you would like to support it.

And the story is already continuing.

Episode Two, Isabelle Romée, is now in production.

The second episode turns to Jeanne's mother — the woman who gave birth to Jeanne, raised her, lived through the extraordinary events that overtook her daughter's life, and survived to see Jeanne's name cleared of the charges for which she had been condemned.

By beginning with Jeanne's family and the world immediately around her, I hope to show Jeanne not simply as the legendary figure history remembers, but first as a daughter, a sister and a young girl from Domrémy.

The Five-Part Series

The series has been planned as five episodes, each bringing us a little closer to Jeanne herself:

Episode One — Jacques d'Arc

Jeanne's father. Completed and available to watch.

Episode Two — Isabelle Romée

Jeanne's mother. Now in production.

Episode Three — Jeanne's Siblings

The brothers and sister who shared Jeanne's family and childhood.

Episode Four — The Domrémy Dispositions

The village, people and circumstances of the world in which Jeanne grew up.

Episode Five — Jeanne

Finally, with her family and her world established, the series turns to Jeanne herself.

This progression is deliberate.

Before asking what Jeanne did, I want to explore where she came from, who surrounded her, and the world that formed her.

Only then do we come to Jeanne.

An Independent Production

This is an independent project in the truest sense. I research and write each episode, direct the production, edit the finished films and fund the project myself.

I am committed to completing all five episodes. I am not waiting for the entire series to be funded before continuing. Episode Two is already underway, and I intend to see the story through to its conclusion.

Your support will help me do that while maintaining the quality and care that has gone into the first episode.

Where Your Support Goes

Each new episode costs approximately $500 to produce.

My first fundraising milestone is to cover the production cost of Episode Two, Isabelle Romée. Once that is achieved, further support will go towards Episode Three, then Episode Four and finally Episode Five.

In simple terms, every $500 or so raised represents another episode of the series being funded.

There is no large production company behind this project and no large production budget. Contributions go towards the practical costs of bringing these films to the screen.

Becoming a Supporter of the Series

There is no obligation to contribute a particular amount. Whether it is $10, $25, $50 or more, every contribution helps towards the production of the remaining episodes.

And for someone who would like to make an especially significant contribution, approximately $500 covers the production cost of an entire episode.

Every episode will remain free for everyone to watch. Your contribution isn't buying access to the series; it is helping to make the series possible and allowing others to enjoy it freely as well.

Supporters who would like to be acknowledged will have the opportunity to have their names included in the acknowledgements when the complete series reaches its conclusion in Episode Five.

The full credit roll will appear at the end of that final episode, bringing together the names of those who helped make the five-part series possible. Anyone who prefers to remain anonymous will, of course, be able to do so.

Watch Episode One: Jacques d'Arc

Before deciding whether you would like to support the project, I invite you to watch Episode One.

If you enjoy the film and would like to help me continue bringing Jeanne's story to the screen, any contribution would be greatly appreciated.

And if you aren't in a position to contribute, you can still help enormously simply by watching the film and sharing it with others who may be interested in Jeanne's story.

Episode Two: Isabelle Romée is already underway.

The story continues.

Thank you for watching, for sharing, and for helping an independent historical film project find its audience.



