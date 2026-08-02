Help Me Complete My Cancer Treatment

I was diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer on February 22, 2025. I had a 2-inch tumor removed and underwent a total laryngectomy. I still need to complete 33 sessions of radiation therapy to finish my life-saving treatment.





Before I can begin radiation, I need dental work, several teeth pulled and dentures. Without this done first, I could lose my jaw during treatment. I'm 47 and don't have insurance, so I've had no way to cover these medical expenses.





Beyond the dental work, I have significant monthly medical expenses to maintain my laryngectomy care: daytime and nighttime HMEs, a laryngeal tube, neckbands, and stoma covers. These costs have been overwhelming.





I'm asking for help to cover the dental work so I can move forward with my radiation treatment and continue managing my ongoing medical needs. Your support would mean so much as I work through this.