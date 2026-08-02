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Help Me Come Home to Serve God & My Family

Goal$3,500 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byJoshua Green

Help Me Come Home to Serve God & My Family

Help Me Come Home to Serve God & My Family

For the past 10 years, I’ve worked in the mining industry to provide for my family. While I’m grateful for the opportunities and experience I’ve gained, the reality of working away from home is becoming increasingly difficult.

My current roster means spending one week away from home and one week at home, separated from my wife and our three children, aged 7, 9 and 15. As a father, I want to be present for my family—not just financially, but as a husband and dad who is there for the everyday moments that matter.

I’m raising funds to complete a Work Health and Safety (WHS) course that will help me transition from working away in the mines into a career as a WHS Advisor. I already have extensive practical experience across the mining and construction industries, and I believe combining that experience with formal WHS qualifications will give me the opportunity to find meaningful work closer to home.

This isn’t simply about changing jobs. It’s about changing the way I’m able to serve my family, my church and my community.

Since giving my heart to Jesus, my faith has become a central part of my life. I want to have more time and opportunity to serve God through our church, participate in service and mission trips, and become more involved in our local church and community.

I also have a strong desire to invest time into young people, particularly teenagers. Over the last 18-24 months I’ve sown into this space through teen sabbath school talks at church and 2 trips to Vanuatu for our year 12 school service trips which is 2weeks in Vanuatu on an island called Aore serving in a boarding school and their community doing building projects and doing activities in the school. I’ve made mistakes in my own life before I gave my heart to Jesus, and I want to use those experiences to help encourage young people to make better choices and understand that they have a purpose and a future.

Being home more would also allow me to contribute much more to our annual Year 12 service trip, helping students serve others and experience the difference they can make in the lives of people in need.

Every donation, no matter how large or small, will help me take a step toward completing this course and building a career that allows me to provide for my family while being present with them, serve God more fully, and give back to our community.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, pray for us, share this fundraiser, or contribute.

Your support means more to my family and me than I can put into words.

My goal is simple: to come home, provide for my family, serve God, and use the experience I’ve gained to make a positive difference in the lives of others.


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