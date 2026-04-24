Help Me Clear My Final University Fee and Graduate

Hello, am Ndege Gift. I am humbly asking for your support as I complete my four year Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science. I have successfully completed my studies, but I still have outstanding fees for my final two semesters. Unfortunately, until this balance is cleared, my name cannot appear on the official graduation list. 🎓

I am raising funds to settle this remaining university fee and finally graduate after years of hard work, sacrifice, and determination. Any contribution, no matter how small, would mean so much to me. I can provide relevant university documents for verification. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing. Thank you. ❤️