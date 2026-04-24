Help Me Claim My Degrees Certificates

My name is EA Philip. I studied Architecture in South Africa, financing my studies term by term. When I lost my laptop, I had to redo months of coursework, which added significantly to my expenses. Despite completing all my studies, my university is withholding both my Bachelor's and Master's degrees because of an outstanding balance of approximately $8,078 (R128,635). A debt collector is now threatening legal action.

I've worked hard to earn these qualifications, and they're essential for my career. Right now, the only thing standing between me and my degrees is clearing this debt. Your support would help me settle this balance, resolve this situation, and finally receive the qualifications I've earned.

Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time.