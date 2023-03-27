Help Me Catch Up on Rent and Bills

am raising funds to help me catch up on overdue rent and keep a roof over my head during an extremely difficult time in my life. I am disabled and live with Ankylosing Spondylitis, a painful chronic condition that affects my spine and mobility. Two years ago, I was also hit by a car, which left me dealing with ongoing pain and limitations that have made it very difficult for me to work and support myself.

More recently, I lost my caregiver, who was also an important source of help and stability in my daily life. Since then, I have been struggling to manage everything on my own while living on a very limited disability income. I have fallen behind on rent, and I am doing everything I can to avoid losing my home.

Asking for help is not easy for me, but right now I truly need support. Any donation, no matter how small, would go directly toward my rent and basic living expenses and would give me some much-needed stability while I work through this difficult chapter. Even if you cannot donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean more than you know.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness, prayers, or support you are able to give.

God bless 🙌

Max







