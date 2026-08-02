Help Me Care For Our Children After Losing My Wife

On November 25, 2025, my life and the lives of our two young children changed forever. My wife passed away unexpectedly at only 41 years old.

We had spent more than 12 years together building our life and raising our family. Nothing could have prepared me for suddenly losing the person I loved and becoming the only parent our children have left.

The months since her death have been incredibly difficult. Our children are still trying to understand and cope with losing their mom, and I've been doing everything I can to keep their lives stable while also dealing with the loss myself.

I have not been able to return to work since my wife's death because my children have needed me at home. Unfortunately, I don't qualify for disability benefits or Paid Family Leave, which means I haven't had that financial assistance while I've been away from work.

Since then, I've been supporting the three of us from my savings. I'm incredibly thankful that I had savings to fall back on, but with no regular income coming in, I've had to continue drawing from it month after month to pay our normal living expenses.

I've always taken pride in working and providing for my family, which makes asking other people for help difficult. But I'm realizing that I don't have to wait until everything I've worked for is gone before asking for some help.

I'm starting this fundraiser to give our family some financial breathing room while I continue helping my children through the loss of their mother and work toward being able to return to work.

Donations will go toward our everyday household expenses, including housing, groceries, utilities, transportation, expenses for the children, and the other necessities involved in raising two kids and maintaining our home.

I'm not expecting anyone to solve everything for us. I'm simply hoping to take some of the financial pressure off for a while so that I can focus on what matters most right now—being there for my children and helping our family find our way forward.

If you're able to contribute, no matter the amount, I am deeply grateful. If you aren't in a position to donate, sharing our fundraiser with others can help us just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for thinking of our family.