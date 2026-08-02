Help Me Care for My 85-Year-Old Mother in Chile

My Name is Alejandro Zambrano

For most of my life, I lived and worked in the United States.

Although I was born in Santiago, Chile, I grew up in New York City and later built a career as an IT professional, living and working in several American cities, most recently in the Seattle area.





Recently my life has taken an unexpected turn.

My 85-year-old mother lives alone in Puerto Varas, Chile. As she has grown older, I realized there was something more important than another job, another promotion, or another city. She needed her son.

So I came to Chile. Not because it was easy. Because it was the right thing to do.





Why I'm Asking for Help

Starting over in a new country at this stage of life isn't simple.

Although Chile is my birthplace, almost my entire professional life has been in the United States. Building a new network, finding clients, creating local opportunities, and generating reliable income all take time.

In the past year I have come to see her a few times, and most recently I have moved permanently to Chile, to be near her.

I'm not looking for a permanent solution. I'm looking for a bridge.

I have exhausted savings and I cannot abandon her and move back to the U.S.

With several months of financial stability, I can continue caring for my mother while rebuilding my professional life and becoming financially independent again here in Chile.





My Plan

I've spent decades working in Information Technology.

Over the next several months I will be building multiple income streams, including:

• Remote IT consulting

• Technical support services

• Freelance technology projects

• Teaching English

• Teaching computer and technology skills

• Developing online digital businesses





My goal is simple:

Become completely self-supporting while remaining in Chile to care for my mother.

I expect this transition to take approximately 4 to 8 months, with the goal of complete financial independence by early 2027.





Why This Matters

My mother spent her life caring for our family. Now it's my turn to care for her.

She's 85 years old and still enjoys living independently in Puerto Varas, but there are many things that become harder with age. I don't want her final years to be spent wondering who will help when she needs someone. I want her to know that her son is here. Family should be there for one another when it matters most.





How Your Donation Helps

Every contribution helps provide the stability needed while I rebuild my career.

Your support will help cover:

• Rent and basic living expenses

• Food and transportation

• Internet and communications for remote work

• Professional certifications and business expenses

• Computer equipment and software

• Unexpected medical or emergency costs





Each donation allows me to spend less time worrying about immediate financial survival and more time creating sustainable work that will support both my mother and me.





Accountability

If you decide to help, you'll know exactly how your generosity is making a difference.

I'll post regular updates showing:

• Progress toward financial independence

• New clients and professional milestones

• My journey caring for my mother

• How your support is helping us move forward





I believe people deserve honesty and transparency.









Why I'm Hopeful

This isn't the end of my story. It's the beginning of a new chapter.

I've spent my career solving problems, learning new technologies, and adapting to change. I believe I can build a successful life here. I know I can get back on my feet again.

I simply need enough time to make that happen. Your support gives me that opportunity.





If You Can't Donate

Sharing this campaign with friends, family, coworkers, or social media is just as valuable.

Sometimes one share reaches the person who is able to make all the difference.





Thank You

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever done.

But caring for my mother is one of the easiest decisions I've ever made.

Thank you for reading my story.

Whether you choose to donate, share this campaign, or simply send words of encouragement, you are helping ensure that an elderly mother can spend her remaining years with her son by her side.





From the bottom of my heart,

Alejandro Zambrano