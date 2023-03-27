Help Me Buy a Small Piece of Land to Build a Home

My Story

Hello,

My name is Taki, and I am reaching out with hope and humility.

For a long time, I have dreamed of owning a small piece of land where I can build a simple home and create a stable future. Unfortunately, my financial situation has made this goal feel impossible to achieve on my own.

I work hard and continue to do everything I can, but the cost of land is far beyond what I can afford. Instead of giving up on this dream, I decided to ask for help from kind people who believe that everyone deserves a place to call home.

Your support, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to buying a small piece of land and starting a new chapter in my life. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing my campaign would mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement give me hope for a better future.

Iam happy to provide additional information , photos , or documents to anyone who wishes to verify my story before donating

Also im putting Italian adresse because my country algeria is not supported , so i put my oncle adress

With sincere gratitude,

Taki