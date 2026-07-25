Support My Dream to Make Quality Paint Affordable

Hello, my name is Paul Alexander, founder of Yulax Paints (a subsidiary of Yulax Limited).

Thank you for taking a moment to hear my story.

Before founding Yulax Paints, I spent years working as a professional painter. During that time, I had countless conversations with homeowners, engineers, and contractors who shared the same frustration: high-quality paints were becoming too expensive. I saw people postpone finishing their dream homes, reduce the quality of materials they used, or abandon painting projects entirely because they simply couldn’t afford premium paint. Those experiences stayed with me and inspired one question: why should anyone have to choose between quality and affordability?

I believed there had to be a better way.

That belief inspired me to create Yulax Paints—a proudly Nigerian paint company committed to producing durable, high-quality, and affordable paints for homes, businesses, and communities.

But this journey is about much more than manufacturing paint.





I've always dreamed of building a company that gives back. As Yulax Paints grows, one of my long-term goals is to launch the Colours of Hope Initiative—a program that will provide free painting services for families who have built their homes but cannot afford to paint them, and for homeowners who have gone years without repainting because of financial hardship. I believe everyone deserves the dignity of living in a home they are proud of.





Today, I'm asking for your support to help make this vision a reality.

Your donations will help us purchase manufacturing equipment, source premium raw materials, produce our first batches of paint, and officially launch Yulax Paints.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to creating jobs, supporting local manufacturing, and building a company that makes a lasting impact.





If we exceed our fundraising goal, the additional funds will be used to expand production capacity, create more jobs, and accelerate the launch of our future Colours of Hope Initiative, helping families who cannot afford to paint their homes."





Thank you for believing in me, believing in Yulax Paints, and becoming part of this journey.

Together, let's bring colour, hope, and dignity to every home.