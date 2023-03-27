Help Me Build My Gaming PC & Start Streaming

Gaming has always been something I truly enjoy, and for a long time I have dreamed of becoming a streamer and creating content that people can enjoy.

I’m starting this fundraiser because I want to take the first real step toward making that dream a reality. My goal is to raise $2,225 to build a gaming and streaming setup that will allow me to start creating content consistently.

The funds will help me purchase the essential equipment I need, including a gaming PC, monitor, microphone, camera, headset, keyboard, mouse, and other equipment needed to create a quality streaming setup.

I know that starting something new is never easy, especially when you don’t have all the equipment you need. But I believe that having the right setup will give me the opportunity to finally begin, improve my skills, connect with other gamers, and build a community around something I genuinely love.

My goal isn’t just to own a gaming PC. My goal is to use it as the starting point for something bigger. I want to learn, create, entertain, and see how far I can take this dream if I give it a real chance.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will help me get closer to starting my journey as a streamer. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends, family, or on social media would also mean a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me. Whether you donate or simply share my fundraiser, you are helping me take the first step toward a dream I have had for a long time.

🎮❤️ $2,225 — One goal, one dream, one beginning.



