Help Me Build My Future Through Engineering

My name is Babatunde John Campbell, but some people know me as Jayden. I am a young Nigerian student studying Mechanical Engineering, and I am raising ₦20,000,000 to support my education, develop my engineering skills, build practical projects, and help my family get back on stable ground.





This fundraiser is deeply personal to me because I am not simply trying to raise money for comfort. I am trying to create an opportunity to become the person I have been working towards becoming.





I am currently studying Mechanical Engineering, and I have a strong desire to become an engineer who can solve real problems through technology, design, innovation and practical engineering. Beyond my university courses, I spend my time learning digital design, web development, technology and engineering, and I have started working on projects that I hope can eventually become useful solutions.





But building that future requires resources that I currently do not have.





WHY I NEED THIS SUPPORT





University is only one part of the challenge. Engineering is a practical field, and I want to gain experience beyond simply passing examinations.





I want to be able to design, prototype, test and improve real systems.





Some of the equipment and resources I hope to acquire include:





• A capable laptop/workstation for CAD, engineering simulations, programming, research and design





• Engineering drawing and measurement tools such as a vernier caliper, micrometer, measuring instruments and precision tools





• Electronics equipment such as a multimeter, soldering station, power supply and basic electronic components





• Microcontroller and prototyping platforms such as Arduino/ESP32 boards, sensors, motors and modules





• Mechanical prototyping materials, hand tools and workshop equipment





• Materials and components for university engineering projects





• Access to fabrication resources such as 3D printing, CNC/fabrication and machining when required





• Safety equipment including goggles, gloves and other appropriate workshop protective equipment





• Books, engineering software, online courses and professional certifications





• Internet access and other academic resources needed for research and learning





These are not things I want simply because they are nice to have. They are tools that can help me move from learning engineering theoretically to actually building things.





One of my biggest goals is to eventually develop engineering and technology projects that can solve problems in Nigeria and beyond.





MY FAMILY





There is another reason this fundraiser means so much to me.





My mother has made enormous sacrifices for our family. At different points, she has had to give up things that were important to her simply so that we could survive and keep moving forward.





She even had to sell her car and, painfully, our dog to help us through difficult circumstances.





There is also a house she has been working on building, but it is still unfinished.





Seeing these sacrifices has made me understand that my education is not just about me.





When I succeed, I want that success to become something my family can benefit from too.





I want to be able to contribute towards completing the house, reduce the financial pressure on my mother, and eventually give my family the stability they have worked so hard for.





WHAT THE ₦20 MILLION WILL HELP WITH





The goal is ₦20,000,000, and I intend to use the funds responsibly across several areas:





• University tuition, academic fees and essential educational expenses





• Engineering equipment, tools and project materials





• A reliable computer and other technology needed for engineering work





• Practical training, professional courses and certifications





• Research, prototyping and development of engineering projects





• Internet, books and other learning resources





• Essential living and academic support while I continue my education





• Supporting my mother and helping with important family needs





• Contributing towards the completion of our unfinished family home





I understand that ₦20 million is a significant amount of money. I am not taking that figure lightly.





I also understand that not everyone can contribute financially. If you cannot give, sharing this fundraiser with someone who may be able to help would mean a lot to me.





WHY I AM ASKING





I don't want to remain in a position where lack of resources determines how far I can go.





I want to study. I want to build. I want to experiment. I want to make mistakes, learn from them and create things that can actually be useful.





I want to become an engineer who does more than have a degree.





I want to become someone capable of designing solutions.





I also want my journey to eventually become an opportunity for other young people who may find themselves in the same position I am in today.





Every contribution, regardless of the amount, can help move me closer to that future.





₦1,000.

₦5,000.

₦10,000.

₦100,000.

Or simply sharing this fundraiser.





It all matters.





If you choose to support me, you are not just helping me buy equipment or pay an educational expense. You are helping a young person continue his education, develop practical engineering skills, build projects, support his family and work towards a future where he can create opportunities for others too.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story.





Thank you for believing in me.





And thank you to everyone who chooses to be part of this journey, whether through giving, sharing, encouragement or prayer.





I genuinely appreciate it.