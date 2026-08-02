Help Me Build My First Gaming PC 🎮

Hey everyone! I’m starting this fundraiser because I’m trying to raise enough money to purchase my first gaming PC. Gaming is something I’ve been wanting to get into for a while, and having my own PC would give me the chance to finally enjoy it and learn more about PC gaming.

I’m asking for any support you’re able to give. Even a small donation would mean a lot to me and would help me get closer to my goal. If you’re not able to donate, sharing this fundraiser with someone else would help just as much.

I truly appreciate everybody who takes the time to read my story, donate, or share. Thank you for helping me make this goal happen! 🎮❤️



