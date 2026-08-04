Help Me Build a Stable Future for My Family

Years ago, a serious car accident changed my life. I suffered multiple broken bones and lasting injuries to my back, spine, hands, and feet. It took one year and three months to learn how to walk steadily again. I fought my way back, but I continue to live with chronic pain and physical limitations.





I became a mother, went into trucking, and worked hard to provide for my family. Eventually, the physical demands of trucking became more than my body could handle. Last year, I made the difficult decision to leave trucking, put my trust in God, and invest my savings into becoming a real estate professional.





Today, I am a full real estate broker—still building my career, but determined to create something better for my children.





As a single mother, I've spent years trying to carry everything on my own. Now, I'm choosing to ask for help.





My goal is to raise $400,000.





I want to use this opportunity to create a stable home in a better neighborhood where my children can grow, feel safe, and finally have roots. I don't want them—or me—to live with the fear of having to move again or wondering how we'll manage the next challenge.





I've survived things I once didn't think I could survive. I've learned how to stand again, how to start over, and how to keep going.





Now I'm asking my community to stand with me.





If you feel led to give, every contribution brings my family one step closer to a stable future. If you can't give, sharing my story means more than you know.





I'm trusting God with this next chapter and believing that I don't have to build it alone.

CashApp: $AGENTJOHNSON91

ZELLE: sadejohnson118@gmail.com



