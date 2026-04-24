Help Me Build a Small Creative Studio From the G

Help Me Build a Small Creative Studio From the Ground Up





For a long time, I've wanted to turn my interest in photography, video, and digital content into something more than a personal passion.





My goal is to build a small independent creative studio where I can produce professional photos and videos for local businesses, professionals, small brands, and events.





I'm raising €13,000 to purchase the essential equipment and cover the initial costs required to get this project off the ground.





Starting a creative business requires more than just a camera. Professional lenses, lighting, audio equipment, editing hardware, software, insurance, transportation, and marketing all add up quickly. Rather than compromising on the tools needed to provide professional work, I'm trying to build a solid foundation from the beginning.





How the €13,000 will be used





Approximately:

€4,000 — Professional camera body and lenses €1,500 — Lighting, microphones, tripods and production equipment €2,000 — Computer and editing equipment €1,000 — Editing software, website and online portfolio €1,500 — Insurance, administrative and initial operating expenses €2,000 — Marketing and finding my first clients €1,000 — Transportation, additional equipment and unexpected startup expenses





Every contribution will go toward helping me create something sustainable: a small business that allows me to work independently while providing useful creative services to other people and businesses.





I also plan to share updates as the project develops, including equipment purchases, the creation of the studio, and some of the first projects produced with it.





If you're unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with someone who might be interested would also make a meaningful difference.





The goal isn't simply to buy equipment. It's to use that equipment to build an opportunity that can support itself for years to come.



