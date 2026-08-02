Help me build a project for cancer treatment.

Hi everyone, my name is Mira Malik. Cancer is a devastating journey, not just physically, but emotionally. Watching people in my community battle this disease has deeply moved me and inspired me to step up and take real action.

I am raising money to launch "The Comfort Project," an initiative dedicated to building specialized care packages for patients currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation. The hospital environment can be incredibly cold and isolating. These kits will include essential items that are often overlooked: specialized skin-soothing lotions for radiation burns, nausea-relief teas, warm compression socks, and cozy blankets to help patients through long treatment sessions.

Your generous donations will go directly toward sourcing these high-quality items and assembling the first batch of 500 kits for our local oncology wards. By contributing to this project, you aren't just giving money; you are giving a moment of comfort, warmth, and dignity to someone fighting for their life.

Please join me in bringing a smile to those who need it most. Let them know they are not fighting alone. Thank you so much for your kindness and support!