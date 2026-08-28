Help Me Build a More Stable Life for My Children ❤

Hi everyone. My name is Angel, and I’m a mother of two beautiful children. I’m creating this GoFundMe because right now I’m doing my best to keep pushing forward and build a more stable life for my children and myself.

This has been a very difficult season for me financially and emotionally. I’ve been working hard to make ends meet, looking for better opportunities, and doing whatever I can to provide for my babies. I’ve even been DoorDashing when I can to bring in extra money. I recently started a better-paying job, and I’m trying my hardest to get back on my feet, but I’m still dealing with bills, transportation expenses, and everyday necessities that have become overwhelming.

My biggest goal is to become financially stable and give my children the safe, secure life they deserve. I don’t expect anyone to fix everything for me. I’m simply asking for a little help while I continue working and getting myself into a better position.

Any money raised will go toward important necessities such as transportation, bills, food, household needs, and getting caught up financially. Every donation, no matter how small, would make a difference. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser or simply keeping my family in your prayers means just as much to me.

I’ve been through some very hard moments, but I refuse to give up. I’m doing this because my children are my motivation, and I want them to see their mom keep going even when life gets hard.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, support us, pray for us, or share our fundraiser. ❤️



