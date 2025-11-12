Help Me Build a Future With a Safety Net





I'm doing something that doesn't come naturally to me: I'm asking for help.





I'm a hardworking woman who has spent years taking care of myself and the people around me. I work full-time from home and I'm determined to keep working and building a better life.





Right now, I'm also helping support three other adults. Between housing, food, and everyday expenses, almost everything I earn goes toward keeping things going.





I don't have savings. I don't have a vehicle. I don't have another income or someone I can turn to if something goes wrong.





I have no real safety net.





Every month, I work hard, pay what needs to be paid, take care of everyone I can, and somehow end up back at zero—or sometimes in the negative.





I'm not asking because I don't want to work.





I do work. And I want to keep working.





I'm asking because I need an opportunity to get ahead instead of constantly trying to catch up.





There's another part of my story I'm willing to share.





Years ago, I made choices that I'm not proud of. Those choices had consequences, and they made it much harder for me to build the kind of financial security that I wish I had today.





But I've spent the last eight years in recovery, rebuilding my life and choosing a different path.





Eight years of making better choices.





Eight years of getting back up.





Eight years of proving to myself that I could become someone different.





I'm proud of how far I've come.





I can't change my past, but I refuse to let it determine my future.





My past is part of my story. It is not the author of my future.





What I'm hoping for





I'm trying to create something I've never really had: security.





My immediate goals are:





🚗 Reliable transportation





🏠 A stable place of my own





💰 Enough of a financial cushion that one emergency doesn't completely destroy everything I've worked for





If I could raise enough to accomplish those things, it wouldn't be about living off someone else's generosity.





It would be about getting a fresh start with a foundation underneath me.





A vehicle could give me freedom and opportunities I don't currently have.





Independent housing could allow me to stop carrying responsibilities that aren't sustainable and start putting more of my income toward my own future.





And an emergency fund could give me something I've never really had:





the ability to breathe when something unexpected happens.





I'm not asking someone to take care of me.





I've been taking care of myself for a long time.





I'm asking for someone to help me get to a place where I can finally build something lasting.





Maybe someone has a reliable vehicle they no longer need.





Maybe someone owns a property that isn't being used.





Maybe someone has the ability to make a substantial one-time gift.





Maybe you can only give $10.





Maybe you can't give anything, but you can share this with someone who might be able to help.





Whatever you can do, I will be grateful.





I know there are countless people asking for help, and I never imagined I'd be one of them.





But sometimes being strong doesn't mean refusing help.





Sometimes being strong means having the courage to ask for an opportunity.





I'm not asking someone to build my life for me.





I've already been building it.





I'm asking for enough help to finally build a foundation underneath it.





I want my past to stay in the past.





I want security.





I want stability.





I want a future.





And someday, I want to be able to look back at this moment and say:





“That was when everything finally started to change.”





Thank you for reading my story, believing that people can change, and considering helping me write the next chapter. ❤️