Help Me Build a Future of Hope and Advocacy

For most of my life, I have worked hard to overcome circumstances that could have defined me.

I grew up in state custody, and from a young age I knew I wanted a different future and didn't want to be a statistic.

I believed education and hard work could change the direction of my life. Against many odds, I graduated high school, earned my college degree, and became a single mother determined to give my children a better life.

Today, I am asking for help—not because I have stopped fighting, but because I am ready to build.

I am seeking support to create financial stability, complete my master's degree in social work, prepare my home for foster care, and build an advocacy agency to help vulnerable individuals and families.

My Story

My life has been shaped by both hardship and resilience.

After experiencing significant domestic violence in my marriage, I made the difficult decision to leave. I realized I did not want my son to grow up believing abuse was what a husband should do, and I did not want my daughter to believe that was what love looked like.

Leaving was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made, but it was also one of the most important.

For the past ten years, I have raised my children as a single parent while working and serving others through human services.

Why This Work Matters to Me

Helping vulnerable people has never been just a career. It has been part of who I am.

I have spent my career working with homeless veterans and children in state care through some of their hardest moments, including child protection services.

Because I also grew up in state care, there were times when sharing my story helped children feel understood and safe.

Many of the children I worked with believed something was wrong with them because they were in foster care. I was able to help them understand that there was no shame in their situation.

They were children who needed support, safety, and care while their parents worked through their own struggles and received support.

Because I had lived through similar experiences, they believed me. They knew I truly understood.

My story became a bridge that helped them see themselves differently.

The Challenge

Although I have worked hard my entire life, financial stability has remained difficult.

As a single parent without a strong family support system, I have spent years balancing responsibilities, working, and making difficult choices to provide for my children. Although I have worked hard my entire life, financial stability has remained difficult.

Because I work, I have often made too much to qualify for assistance but not enough to truly build financial security. I have spent years in the difficult space of earning an income while still struggling to get ahead.

As a single parent without a strong family support system, I have carried the responsibility of raising my children, providing for their needs, and making difficult choices to keep moving forward.

For many years, their father did not provide child support, which meant the responsibility of supporting our family rested primarily on me.

My Faith Journey

My relationship with God has been an important part of this journey.

For many years, I struggled with questions about why I experienced certain things and why I witnessed so much pain while working with vulnerable children and families. There were times when I wondered if I had been forgotten.

I knew how to pray for what I needed. I knew how to give thanks. But I began to realize there was a deeper relationship I was being invited into.

Someone once asked me, “How would you compliment God—not for what He does for you, but for who He is?”

That question stayed with me. I realized I knew how to ask and how to thank, but I was learning how to truly trust.

For years, I prayed for an opportunity to break free from the cycle of survival and move toward the life I felt called to build.

Over the past several months, this desire continued to return to me, and I kept trying to push it away because asking for help has never felt like an option.

I do not have a family support system, and for much of my life I carried the belief that needing help made me a burden to others. This is something many children who grow up in state care experience—we learn to rely on ourselves because we have had to.

Through prayer and reflection, I believe God has been showing me that I was never meant to carry everything alone.

I am learning that allowing others to support me is not weakness. It is an act of faith. It creates an opportunity for connection, community, and for others to be part of something meaningful.

For so much of my life, I have been the person giving, helping, and carrying the weight for others. Allowing myself to receive reminds me that we were never meant to walk through life alone.

This fundraiser is one of the steps I feel called to take: opening myself to receive support so I can continue growing, serving others, and building the future I believe God has placed on my heart.

The Future I Am Building

I am currently enrolled to return to school to complete my master's degree in social work.

My lived experience has given me compassion and understanding. My education will provide additional tools, knowledge, and opportunities to advocate for others.

Completing my master's degree is not just about a title.

It is about becoming better equipped to serve.

My long-term goal is to create an advocacy agency that helps vulnerable individuals and families navigate difficult systems, find resources, and receive support sooner.

I want to use what I have learned to help others find hope earlier than I did.

A Dream to Become a Foster Parent

Because I grew up in state custody, foster children will always have a special place in my heart.

I know how important it is for children to have safety, stability, and someone who believes in them.

I would love the opportunity to provide that kind of home.

Before I can pursue foster care licensing, there are necessary repairs and improvements needed in my home to meet safety requirements.

How Your Support Would Help

I know this is a big ask.

I do not make this request lightly.

But I also know something I have spent years learning to believe:

I am worth investing in.

The work I want to do matters. The people I hope to serve matter. The future I am trying to build matters.

My fundraising goal is $35,000.

Support would help with:

Financial Stability — Approximately $12,000

Years of single parenting, financial strain, and carrying responsibilities without a strong support system have created past-due financial obligations and debt.

Addressing this burden would provide the stability and breathing room needed to move forward.

Home Repairs and Foster Care Preparation — Approximately $8,000

These funds would help complete necessary repairs and prepare my home to become a safe and welcoming place for foster children.

Building an Advocacy Agency — Approximately $15,000

These funds would help create the foundation for an advocacy agency, including startup costs, resources, and building a sustainable way to continue serving vulnerable individuals and families.

Education and Professional Growth

Completing my master's degree in social work will strengthen my ability to advocate effectively and expand the ways I can serve others.

The Life I Hope to Build

For years, my children have seen a mother who works hard, sacrifices, and keeps going.

I am proud of that example.

But I also want them to see what comes after survival.

I want them to experience peace.

I want them to experience joy.

I want them to see that life can become more than simply making it through the day.

One day, I hope to take my children on a family vacation—not because I want someone else to provide that for us, but because I want to build a life where I can create those memories through my own hard work and success.

Why I Am Asking

I am asking because this is what I believe God has placed on my heart. This is a huge step in my own faith journey.

For most of my life, I have believed the answer was to work harder, work more hours, try harder, and figure everything out on my own.

But over the past several months, through prayer and reflection, I have felt God continuing to place this same message on my heart: it is okay to ask for support.

For so long, I have prayed for a miracle and for an opportunity to move beyond simply surviving. I kept looking for the answer to be more effort from me—more work, more sacrifice, more pushing through.

But I am beginning to understand that the answer is not always doing more alone.

Sometimes the answer is not doing more, working harder, or carrying everything alone. Sometimes the answer is having faith that others will believe in my abilities and show up beside me.







